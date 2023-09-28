Home » Japan can still hope for the quarterfinals
Sports

Japan can still hope for the quarterfinals

by admin
Japan can still hope for the quarterfinals

Japan can continue to hope for promotion to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup in France. The “Brave Blossoms” won 28:22 (17:8) against Samoa in Toulouse on Wednesday evening and took second place in the table in Group D.

Reuters/Stephane Mahe

The Japanese now have nine points and have overtaken Samoa, who are third in the table with six points. England leads the group with 14 points and already has a ticket to the knockout phase in their pocket.

Direct duel with Argentina for promotion

Argentina, fourth in the table, currently has four points and is the clear favorite against bottom team Chile with no points on Saturday. So everything boils down to a direct duel for the second quarter-final ticket in Pool D between Japan and the Argentinians.

If the “Brave Blossoms” win against the “Pumas” on October 8th, team boss Jamie Joseph’s team will be in a World Cup knockout phase for the second time since 2019. The New Zealander had already led Japan to the quarter-finals for the first time in the home title fights four years ago. The hosts were eliminated there by 3:26 against South Africa.

More about this in Rugby World Cup 2023

See also  Halftime report: Guo Ailun 12 points Okafor 13+6 Liaoning 49-46 Guangsha_Sun Minghui_match_score

You may also like

Julio Urías: The Uncertain Future of the Los...

The first FIFA that isn’t called FIFA

The Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Achieves Domination over...

Legendary Cuban Baseball Player Antonio Pacheco Mourns the...

[Fototifo] breaking latest news-Arezzo, Serie C 2023-24

TF1 acquires full rights to Euro 2025

Misery at Chivas: Roberto Gomez Junco defends Veljko...

The first course for sports influencer marketing is...

Ťoupalík and Zemanová started the Cyclocross Cup victoriously...

The Miami Heat Showing Serious Interest in Giannis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy