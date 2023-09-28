Japan can still hope for the quarterfinals

Japan can continue to hope for promotion to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup in France. The “Brave Blossoms” won 28:22 (17:8) against Samoa in Toulouse on Wednesday evening and took second place in the table in Group D.

The Japanese now have nine points and have overtaken Samoa, who are third in the table with six points. England leads the group with 14 points and already has a ticket to the knockout phase in their pocket.

Direct duel with Argentina for promotion

Argentina, fourth in the table, currently has four points and is the clear favorite against bottom team Chile with no points on Saturday. So everything boils down to a direct duel for the second quarter-final ticket in Pool D between Japan and the Argentinians.

If the “Brave Blossoms” win against the “Pumas” on October 8th, team boss Jamie Joseph’s team will be in a World Cup knockout phase for the second time since 2019. The New Zealander had already led Japan to the quarter-finals for the first time in the home title fights four years ago. The hosts were eliminated there by 3:26 against South Africa.

