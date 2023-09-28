Two shootings in Rotterdam: 32-year-old student killed a woman, her 14-year-old daughter and a university teacher

Due shootingsthe first in a private home and the second in a large university hospital, at the hands of one students Of 32 years old who killed three people: a donnathe daughter 14enne it’s a teacher. As Rotterdam falls back into fear. The motive behind the man, who was later arrested by the police, is still unknown police near the heliport of the medical facility, first to shoot and then to set the fire in both places sowing terror and death in the city of Villages Bassi.

The student opened fire at the Erasmus medical center of the city and in a nearby house. In the apartment he hit and killed someone 14 year old girl and the mother of the latter, 39 years old. She then set the fire and went to the hospital room where she pointed the weapon at a 46 year old man, a teacher at EMC. She is the third victim, killed instantly. The police reported that the arrested man, a student at the hospital, already known to the authorities for a previous conviction per animal cruelty. Law enforcement initially said he was wearing it clothes “combat“, who was tall, with black hair and was carrying a backpack, but is currently believed to have only one firearm and there is no indication he had any accomplices. The chief prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar announced that he is cooperating with the police following his arrest.

“I heard shots and screams, it was the panic everywhere. We ran towards the exit leaving all our personal effects,” he told Ansa Beniamino Vincenzoni, 24 years old, an Italian doctor living in Holland, who works in the university hospital. “The arrested man entered one of the classrooms of the hospital and opened fire on a doctor-teacher who had also called by name before shooting him,” Vincenzoni said.

Rotterdam is no stranger to similar incidents, usually attributed to regulations of accounts between drug trafficking gangs rivals. In 2019, three people were shot and killed on a tram Utrechtwhile in 2011, the country was shocked when the 24-year-old Tristan van der Vlis killed six people and injured 10 others in a violent clash in a shopping center crowded. Both the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte both King William expressed dismayed e ache for the victims. The Erasmus Medical Center, after launching an appeal on social media, asking people not to go to hospital, finally announced that all appointments scheduled for Friday would take place come foreseen.

