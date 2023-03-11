The World Baseball Classic continues Saturday morning with Shohei Ohtani and Japan taking on the Czech Republic in Pool B play.

Japan’s already off to a 2-0 start in pool play while the Czech Republic won its opening matchup against China on Thursday. A win for Japan would clinch a berth into the quarterfinals.

Here are the top plays!

Czech Republic vs. Japan

Error opens up the scoring

Takumu Nakano’s wild throw from shortstop with two outs in the first allowed the runner from second base to score to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead.

Out of the jam!

Ondrej Satoria got out of the bases-loaded jam in the second to keep Japan scoreless.

Japan out in front

Masataka Yoshida hit a double in the third that knocked in two runners and he scored on a base it by Tetsuto Yamada to make it 3-1 Japan.

Japan has a four-run fourth inning

Japan had a very active fourth inning. Lars Nootbar, Kensuke Kondoh and Shohei Ohtani all had RBI hits in the inning to make it 6-1.

After his double, Ohtani stole third base, which allowed him to score on a sac fly by Yoshida to make it 7-1.

Picked off!

Hiroya Miyagi picked off Eric Sogard at second base to end the top of the fifth inning after the Czech Republic got one run back to make it a 7-2 game.

Two-out knock

Taisei Makihara hit a base hit the other way to score another run for Japan and make it 8-2 in the fifth.

Stay tuned for updates.

