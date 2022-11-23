In September 1988 the first time was in the legendary cartoons and finished 3-2 for the Japanese. But now the success is real…
At the final whistle, our thoughts immediately went to those kids who darted across an infinite field, scoring with incredible evolutions and throwing shots of metaphysical power. Because, until a few hours ago, this wasn’t the most memorable victory of a Japanese selection against Germany. In September 1988 the final of the International Junior Youth Tournament, a competition reserved for the Under 15 national teams, was played between Japan and the German team and ended with the success of the former. If nothing is found in the official data, it is not surprising: we are in the imaginary world of Captain Tsubasa, better known in Italy as Holly and Benji, the most famous anime in the world of football. Twelve teams participate in the tournament, divided into four groups of three. Japan finished top of their group by overcoming Italy and Argentina, then beat France in the semi-finals. Germany instead wins against Portugal and Canada in the group and the same outcome occurs against Uruguay.
Huge goalkeeper
—
The start of the match was complex for Holly and his companions, who slammed into the wall erected by the enormous goalkeeper of the Germans, Reiner Bauer, inspired by the real Tony Schumacher. Karl-Heinz Schneider’s Fire Shot gave the advantage, Tom Becker signed the equalizer with a diving header bending Bauer’s hand, but the Germany striker managed to find his personal double with another unstoppable shot. Holly takes the team on her shoulders, serves an assist with a back flip for Lenders to make it 2-2. When the game is about to end, Japan’s number 10 invents the winning goal: he kicks against the crossbar and on the rebound he gets up in a bicycle kick; it seems aimed at the bottom corner, but then rears up and slips under the crossbar for the final 3-2. A real undertaking, which from today perhaps will pass with good reason into the background.
November 23, 2022 (change November 23, 2022 | 17:56)
© breaking latest news