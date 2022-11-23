Ivrea

Two fish hatcheries will be activated in Ivrea and Quincinetto for the conservation of marble trout and Adriatic grayling in the Dora Baltea basin, as part of a project of the Metropolitan City which is part of the actions envisaged by the European Life Graymarble programme. The marble trout and the Adriatic grayling are two freshwater fish both in danger of extinction in Italy.

The Quinicinetto hatchery, already used in the past, will be reactivated and will be managed in collaboration with the Roggia Montellina group of volunteers. The one in Ivrea, still in the planning stage, will instead be built to incubate the eggs of the two fish species produced in Quincinetto and will carry out educational activities on issues relating to water and the protection of biodiversity. Structures and land will be made available free of charge by the respective Municipalities.