Sohu Entertainment News According to Japanese media reports, Japanese table tennis player Masahiro Yoshimura was revealed to be derailed and had an affair with fans in Fukuoka. According to a friend of Mrs. Yoshimura Maharu, in February this year, Yoshimura Maharu filed for divorce from her wife because “it is unbearable to see your haggard face because of having children. Family is a burden, and I want freedom.”

It is reported that Masaharu Yoshimura won the mixed doubles runner-up at the 53rd Suzhou World Table Tennis Championships. On August 29, 2022, Yoshimura Maharu and Yoshimura Kazuhiro teamed up to win the men's doubles championship at the Olomouc Station of the 2022 WTT Branch Tournament.

