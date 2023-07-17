Jarvis wins Challenge Tour tournament in Adamstal

Casey Jarvis won the EUR 250,000 Euram Bank Open at Adamstal Golf Club in Lower Austria. The 19-year-old South African successfully brought his lead from the day before into the clubhouse on Sunday and won a stroke with a total of 262 strokes (18 under par) in front of Scotsman Euan Walker.

For Jarvis it is the first win on the European Challenge Tour. Timon Baltl was the only Austrian to make the cut at the home tournament, the Styrian finished 50th with a total score of 279 (one under par).

