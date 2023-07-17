The Djokovic family congratulated Carlos Alcaraz | Sport

The Djokovic family has a great champion, and what they did after Novak Djokovic’s loss to Carlos Alcaraz shows how great they really are.

Izvor: Twitter/NovakDjokerFans

Novak Djokovic failed to beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, and after the defeat, his family surprised everyone with their behavior. The cameras first recorded Novak’s nine-year-old son Stefan greeting Alcaraz and congratulating the Spaniard on winning the title, and now we got the background of the whole situation.

In fact, almost all of Novak’s boxing went down to the corridor and there he said goodbye to Carlitos, congratulated him on his great success, and this “delegation” was led by Jelena Djokovic. Apart from Stefan, they were with her Eduardo Artaldi and Elena Kapelaro, very important members of Novak’s team.

The wife of the best tennis player in history spilled water on her chosen one before the match in the hope that it would bring him luck in the final. That didn’t help much, and when it was all over, Jelena first saw her husband’s tears, and then with a smile she went down to the stadium corridor to congratulate her big rival on a great game. Watch the moment:

She also used to play tennis, and after the match, which lasted almost five hours, Novak thanked his family in front of everyone for being by his side during the entire tournament. “It’s nice to see my son still around and still smiling. I love you! Thank you for following and supporting me” Novak said at the end of his address.

Izvor: RTS

