Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Advances to Semifinals at 2023 Budapest World Championships

by admin
Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has qualified for the semifinals of the 100-meter hurdles at the 2023 Budapest World Championships. She comfortably won the fourth heat with a time of 12.50 seconds, placing her as the fourth seed out of a total of 24 runners. The semifinal round will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, at 2:45 pm (Puerto Rico time).

In the semifinals, Camacho-Quinn will be competing in the third heat, running in the fifth lane. She will be up against strong competitors such as Nia Ali from the United States, who is ranked fifth in the world, and Pia Skrzyszowska from Poland, who is ranked eighth globally. Other athletes in the heat include Michelle Harrison from Canada, Michelle Jenneke from Australia, Danielle Williams from Jamaica, Mariona Fourie from South Africa, and Mette Graversgaard from Denmark.

The top two runners from each of the three heats, along with the two best times from non-qualified athletes, will advance to the final. The preliminary stage saw impressive performances from Kendra Harrison from the United States, who set a new world best time for the season with 12.24 seconds. Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas took second place with a time of 12.44 seconds, and Nigerian Tobi Amusan, the gold medalist at the 2022 Oregon World Championships, secured third place with a time of 12.48 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn is determined to put on a strong performance in the semifinals and secure a spot in the highly-anticipated final. Puerto Rico is eagerly cheering for their talented athlete as she competes at the World Championships.

