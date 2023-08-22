Katia Ospino about her brother’s accident in Valledupar

One more time, The candidate for the Governor of Cesar, Katia Ospino, spoke about the death of her brother Alexander Ospino Acevedowho died on the night of Sunday, August 20, in a traffic accident after being run over by a truck in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of Valledupar.

Although the identity of the person who was driving the truck that night is still unknown, The journalist assured on her Twitter account that “Relatives of the perpetrator are involved in other fatal traffic incidents”.

“We were not able to recover from the death of my brother and we are already finding out that several relatives of the perpetrator are involved in other fatal traffic incidents. Do they believe they own the lives of others or does someone in justice protect them so that they continue to be murdered?”, wrote Katia Ospino.

In an interview with a Valledupar media outlet, he asked the authorities to clarify the events surrounding the death of his brother Alexander, after stating that the vehicle that hit him was not traveling in his lane, it was going at high speed; and that presumably, after the accident, he did not stop and dragged Ospino Acevedo for approximately half a block.

“We ask the authorities to clarify the facts, especially because he fled the scene, like a vile coward, at the moment he took my brother’s life.Ospino pointed out.

On the other hand, According to Katia Ospino, the driver of the truck would be a relative of the rector of the Popular University of Cesar, Robert Romero, but this information has not been confirmed by the authorities.since the driver of the RLW365 license plate vehicle involved in the road accident has not turned himself in.

What is true is that the van was lined with advertising for the candidate for the Valledupar Council, Juanca Arias Romero.

The burial of Alexander Ospino Acevedo took place this Tuesday afternoon in the city of Valledupar.

