High jump, Tamberi wins everything: the European and Olympic champion also wins gold at the Athletics World Championships in Budapest

Gianmarco Tamberithe reigning Olympic champion, won the gold medal in the high jump ai World Cup athletics center in Budapest. A new triumph for the 31-year-old from the Marches who finished on the top step of the podium at Olympic Games of Tokyo in August 2021 and then to the Europeans Athletics Championships in Munich in August 2022. The hat-trick was only achieved in the history of Italian athletics by Alberto Cova in the 10,000 meters.

“Gimbo” won in Budapest with the measure of 2.36 meters, achieved in the first test. Silver medal for the 24-year-old American JuVaughn Harrison who also salted 2.36m on the second attempt. Bronze for the 32-year-old Qatari Mutaz Essa Barshim with 2.33. For Italy it is the third medal in the Hungarian World Championship, the first gold, after Leonardo Fabbri’s silver in the shot put and Antonella Palmisano’s bronze in the 20 km walk.

