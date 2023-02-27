The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Lakers after blowing away an impressive 27-point lead.

These are the words of coach Jason Kidd after the defeat.

“I am not the savior. I don’t play,” Kidd said when asked why he only called one timeout between the second and third quarters as the lead narrowed. “I watch, as you do”.

“As a team, we have to mature. We have to grow, especially if we want to win the title” added the coach who didn’t like too much criticism of the referees from his players, in particular Luka Doncic.

“You have to be focused on the game. Don’t get distracted by the boos. We have to keep playing. We have seen many games. You have a big advantage, you know where the whistles go.”

“Initially we played at a high level both offensively and defensively. Then we got distracted by a few whistles. We need to improve in this aspect” concluded Kidd ad ESPN.