Home Sports Jason Kidd after +27 thrown to the wind: We need to mature as a team
Sports

Jason Kidd after +27 thrown to the wind: We need to mature as a team

by admin
Jason Kidd after +27 thrown to the wind: We need to mature as a team

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Lakers after blowing away an impressive 27-point lead.

These are the words of coach Jason Kidd after the defeat.

“I am not the savior. I don’t play,” Kidd said when asked why he only called one timeout between the second and third quarters as the lead narrowed. “I watch, as you do”.

“As a team, we have to mature. We have to grow, especially if we want to win the title” added the coach who didn’t like too much criticism of the referees from his players, in particular Luka Doncic.

“You have to be focused on the game. Don’t get distracted by the boos. We have to keep playing. We have seen many games. You have a big advantage, you know where the whistles go.”

“Initially we played at a high level both offensively and defensively. Then we got distracted by a few whistles. We need to improve in this aspect” concluded Kidd ad ESPN.

See also  Women's three-player basketball won the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal, creating the second best result in Chinese basketball history

You may also like

THE 1976 TOURIST TROPHY AS CHAMPION BY TOM...

Delivering the Power of Love Xpeng Motors Helps...

Turkey, during the match it rained soft toys...

Support the 2023 edition of Sport People!

Karius and the old gloves: unleashed social networks

The Panini Tour starts again with the support...

A weekend (almost) without football: Serie A dies...

Scattered considerations after the WPT Abu Dhabi Master...

Women’s B2 volleyball, Logos Ardens defeated by Volley...

The most beautiful volcanoes in Europe, where they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy