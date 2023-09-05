Jedlička returns to Ďolíček, the position of the great catching Reichl is in danger

The 30-year-old Reichl, who came as a free agent from Hradec Králové before the season, does not lack form. It would be an exaggeration to say that out of the nine points that the Kangaroos scored in the opening six rounds, he scored exactly two-thirds of them. In the prologue of the league on the Pardubice field, he eliminated the opponent’s troika in an unbelievable way and thus helped to win 1:0. Bohemians also triumphed with the same score in Liberec, where Reichl caught a penalty from home team Lubomír Tupta.

“I have to praise Reichlik, he pulled off big things fantastically,” said Pardubice coach Radoslav Kováč in front of the kangaroos’ goalkeeper after the mentioned mutual duel. And even teammates did not spare words of admiration after the victory in Liberec. “He held us up perfectly,” forward Matyáš Kozák paid tribute to his colleague.

But they simply couldn’t say no to the possibility of hiring Jedlička in Ďolíček. Even coach Jaroslav Veselý made no secret of the fact that keeping the 25-year-old goalkeeper in the squad was one of the summer priorities. “We still want Hedlička, and it is possible that it will end up here. But we didn’t want to be dependent on how Pilsen decides. If she hadn’t stretched it, maybe Michal (Reichl) wouldn’t even be here,” said the head of the kangaroo bench during the summer training in an interview with Sport.cz.

And Plzeň dragged out the negotiations in a sacramental manner. Apparently because it was not certain whether they would keep representative Jindřich Staňek. Because of this, Jedlička honestly waited for a chance and, apart from the rematch of the third preliminary round of the Conference League against Malta’s Gzira (2:0), he sat out all competitive matches on the bench.

But Staněk will not be leaving the Štrunc orchards yet, so leaving the indisputably quality Jedlička among the substitutes would appear to be too much of a luxury. All the more so because he himself undoubtedly enjoyed his involvement in Bohemians, connected with the favor of the fans, and he is understandably eager to get a good playing workload. In addition, in combination with last season’s performances, it cannot be counted on that he would be satisfied with the position of number two…

Jedlička took part in training today and should make a guest appearance in Ďolíček again, although the details of his time at Botič are still being worked out. At the same time, the post of goalkeeper is not the one that would bother Bohemians so far, the kangaroos are still fumbling in the offensive. After all, they scored only five goals in just seven rounds and, together with Pardubice, Zlín and Jablonec, have the least productive attack in the league.

The possibility of acquiring Jedlička, who was one of the architects of the fourth-place spring drive, could not be refused, of course. Although it can be quite cruel to Reichl. Bohemians will at least be able to boast of perhaps one of the best goaltending tandems in the league. And they still have the experienced Roman Valeš and Lukáš Soukup in reserve, about whom Veselý said that if his health holds up, he can easily fight for the number one position…

