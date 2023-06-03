Home » Jimmy Butler: Everyone looks to offense, but Nikola Jokic is also an outstanding defender
Sports

Jimmy Butler: Everyone looks to offense, but Nikola Jokic is also an outstanding defender

by admin
Jimmy Butler: Everyone looks to offense, but Nikola Jokic is also an outstanding defender

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler honors Nikola Jokic’s talent on the eve of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

“He moves his feet very well, he knows how to change the decision of the attacker who arrives in the box….He grabs a lot of offensive rebounds, and his outler passes are truly incredible…As far as you look mainly at what he can do on offense, Jokic is also an outstanding defender.

Butler spoke also of his mindset for tomorrow’s challenge:

“It’s a game of chess, maybe in game 1 I attacked less than I should have, preferring to serve the free partner… Which I will continue to do, because I will continue to play in the right way… But at the same time it is important that I remain aggressive in attacking the area, both to free my teammates and to score. I just have to be myself…”

On the rest of the series.

“We are 0-1, but we know that we will be the ones to reach 4… The intermediate score doesn’t count, but whoever reaches 4 first, only then will the series be over”

See also  Juve: secret agreements with clubs and "Mandragora card"

You may also like

Levante assaults Carlos Belmonte and sets a foot...

Applause and whistle. Messi and Ramos farewell to...

Lazio win against Empoli and finish 2nd in...

PSG conceded defeat when Messi said goodbye

FA Cup final: Man City have set the...

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso...

between Las Vegas and Florida, an ice-melting final

Messi and Ramos farewell to PSG in the...

Turin’s Conference League dream vanishes, Inter wins

DFB Cup: Leipzig succeeds in defending its title...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy