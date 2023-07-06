Jinjiang: The Birthplace of Grassroots Basketball and the “Basketball Village”

Title: Jinjiang, “The Holy Land of Wildball,” Hosts Village BA Fujian Division Basketball Tournament

Date: [Insert Date]

JINJIANG – From July 6th to 12th, the first national “Village BA” Fujian Division and Fujian Province 2023 Harmony Village Basketball Tournament will kick off in Jinjiang. In this exciting event, 20 grassroots basketball teams from across the province will partake in a rural basketball feast organized in four divisions comprising Dongpu Village, Yinglin Town, Xikeng Village, Yonghe Town, Panjing Village, Dongshi Town, and Xiaoxia Village, Dongshi Town, Jinjiang.

The selection of Jinjiang as the host for the popular “Village BA” Fujian Division comes as no surprise, given the city’s rich basketball history. Jinjiang is hailed as one of the first cities in the country to introduce basketball programs, with records dating back to around 1910. Over the years, basketball activities in Jinjiang’s rural areas have become more organized, particularly during the slack season. Basketball games have become a cherished part of people’s Spring Festival activities, showcasing the town’s deep-rooted love for the sport.

Jinjiang’s basketball legacy can be traced back to the 1948 Olympic Games, where Cai Wenhua and Li Shiqiao led the Chinese basketball team, defeating the Iraqi team with an incredible 125-25 victory. This record-breaking achievement still stands today, highlighting the town’s prowess in the sport.

Dongpu Village, located in the heart of Jinjiang City, will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the finals of the competition. Known as the “Basketball Village” of Jinjiang, Dongpu Village has been nurturing a basketball culture since the 1950s and 1960s. The village witnessed the formation of eight basketball teams, representing different production teams, which competed against each other. The love for basketball in Dongpu Village has persisted throughout the years, with annual basketball competitions held during the first five days of the lunar calendar. This tradition has brought the village together, fostering strong community bonds and displaying the genuine enthusiasm of the villagers for basketball.

To support the athletes’ endeavors and ensure the tournament’s success, the residents of Dongpu Village crowdfunded 1.6 million yuan in 2012 to build a state-of-the-art basketball court with national standard lighting. This court has become the centerpiece of the village, attracting thousands of spectators and cementing the status of Dongpu Village as the ultimate basketball destination in Jinjiang.

The “Gold List Cup,” an iconic Jinjiang basketball event, exemplifies the town’s wild ball culture. The tournament, first launched in 2006, relies on the enthusiastic donations of the villagers to cover costs. The event has garnered immense support from various businesses and organizations within Dongpu Village, with Bapai Textile Technology being one of its steadfast sponsors for 14 consecutive years. The dedication to basketball and the development of sports culture in their hometown has inspired the villagers to actively participate in the event, ensuring its continued success.

With over 1,000 basketball games held annually, Jinjiang’s passion for the sport is palpable. The city boasts an impressive 1,694 basketball courts, and its basketball population exceeds one million. Moreover, national referees frequently visit Jinjiang to officiate the games, further validating the city’s prominence in basketball.

The “Basketball+” initiative has transformed Jinjiang, drawing a new picture for Hemei Village. The Jinjiang Country Basketball Game, deeply rooted in tradition, celebrates titles on the Gold List, while other invitational games, like the “Yie Feng Yi Su Cup” in Houku Community, promote healthier and more active festivals.

As the Village BA Fujian Division begins, Jinjiang takes center stage once again, showcasing its passion, history, and love for basketball. This tournament not only represents an opportunity for athletes to compete but also serves as a celebration of Jinjiang’s basketball heritage.