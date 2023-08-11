Jirkal: Slavia gave the best performance of the season, Wall is refreshed. Pilsen is unfolding

He appreciated the performance of the soccer team Slavia, which blew away Ukrainian Dnipro-1 3:0 in the first match of the third preliminary round of the European League. “He’s getting in shape,” says experienced coach Miroslav Jirkal in an interview with Sport.cz, who has played for several Czech clubs in the past and worked as a recognized opponent observer for the Czech national team for years. He comments on some Slavia players and perceives that Plzeň, which defeated Malta’s Gzira 4-0 in the third preliminary round of the Conference League on Thursday, is warming up. “He gets into the mode he wants,” judges Jirkal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

