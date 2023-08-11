Home » Jirkal: Slavia gave the best performance of the season, Wall is refreshed. Pilsen is unfolding
Sports

Jirkal: Slavia gave the best performance of the season, Wall is refreshed. Pilsen is unfolding

by admin

He appreciated the performance of the soccer team Slavia, which blew away Ukrainian Dnipro-1 3:0 in the first match of the third preliminary round of the European League. “He’s getting in shape,” says experienced coach Miroslav Jirkal in an interview with Sport.cz, who has played for several Czech clubs in the past and worked as a recognized opponent observer for the Czech national team for years. He comments on some Slavia players and perceives that Plzeň, which defeated Malta’s Gzira 4-0 in the third preliminary round of the Conference League on Thursday, is warming up. “He gets into the mode he wants,” judges Jirkal.

See also  'Luca Vialli scores for us', the fans' banner in Cremona

You may also like

ATP Toronto, Vukic slips but wins the point...

Soccer World Cup: Sweden tears Japan from title...

From France, Lazio bet on goalkeeper Lloris –...

Canadian Open 2023: World number one Iga Swiatek...

the president of the football federation taken into...

the denunciations of sexism by Annmarie Muetsch and...

Kvitová will face Bencicová in the round of...

Rayados of Monterrey Tempts Tecatito Corona with Million-Dollar...

Sweden holds off Japan, sets up delicious semifinals...

Orson Keep Smart Runway: Inspiring Runners Through Poetry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy