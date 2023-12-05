Home » JOAO FÉLIX FALLS BAD in the ATLÉTICO DE MADRID locker room after the CELEBRATION with BARCELONA | Insiders – ESPN Deportes
After the celebration with Barcelona, tensions were high in the Atlético de Madrid locker room as Joao Félix was involved in a heated exchange with teammate Giménez. The incident left Félix in a bad state and raised questions about the atmosphere within the team.

The face of the recent match between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona was changed by five key factors, according to Sports World. This includes the standout performance of Joao Félix, who was the main protagonist in Barcelona’s victory over his own team.

In a surprising turn of events, Félix also made headlines for a different reason when he responded to insults from Atlético de Madrid fans with a kiss. The incident has sparked controversy and speculation about the young player’s state of mind.

