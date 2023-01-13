Bologna, 13 January 2023 – He has left us John Fultz, age 74basketball legend, icon of Virtus of the seventieswhich John himself led to the conquest of one historic Italian Cup in 1974eighteen years after the last success (a Scudetto) of the black V.

He was born in Boston, October 20, 1948. He had also played a few games with Los Angeles Lakers and, at the university level, rivals Julius Erving, the legendary Doctor J.

To give the news of the sudden disappearance, on his Facebook page, was the son Robert, former Fortitudo playerwho dedicated touching words to his father.

Son Robert: ‘You will remain my hero’

“Fly high warrior of light. Dear Papi, I can only be grateful to have had you as a friend, playmate but above all father. Thanks for all the teachings, the good times spent together and the many challenges. Thank you for choosing and accepting me as your child in this life and sharing so much with me. Your sweetness, your love and your smile will always be a part of me. You taught me so much. You have always been and will always be my hero. I love you so much. Thank you”.

Talking about John is like taking a trip back in time, rediscovering the seventies, the first ones Virtus of the lawyer Porelli, those sold out. They called him John Kocissbecause the white sweatband to secure the long hair and features made him look like a indian chief. John Mitraglia was the other nickname. Not because he was violent, on the contrary. John he machine-gunned only the opposing basket. Fultz (Virtus) on one side, Schull (Fortitudo) on the other: pure spectacle and the preludes of a derby whose history has survived to this day.

It had started out as American Cup in Varese then, once that experience ended, Gianni Bertolotti and Gigi Serafini’s Virtus. The Coppa Italia arrives in 1974: John is an idol. But he has to pack his bags because Tom McMillen is coming from the States. Switzerland, Austria, even Portugal, where Robert was born (in Lisbon), but a unbreakable bond with Basket City.

John, son of the Seventies and of the “peace and love” hippy culture represented the first great American that he immediately made the difference with the Virtus shirt. He continued to play extensively, even in the master leagues. He continued to live in Italy teaching English. He continued to live with his light-hearted and sweet spirit which, in fact, had made at least half of Bologna fall in love with him. At least the black and white one.

He hadn’t lost his accent and American slang. A perhaps bizarre accent, which made her smile. But each concept expressed deep thoughts. Those of a great champion who will be missed so much. Rest in peace John Kociss.