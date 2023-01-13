Home World Germany, the war of the mine. Clearing continues in Lützerath, activists resist in trees and tunnels. Greta Thunberg arrives
World

Germany, the war of the mine. Clearing continues in Lützerath, activists resist in trees and tunnels. Greta Thunberg arrives

by admin
Germany, the war of the mine. Clearing continues in Lützerath, activists resist in trees and tunnels. Greta Thunberg arrives

BERLIN – A small village in the Rhineland has become the hottest front for the protests of German environmentalists, a Stalingrad that is dramatically splitting the Greens. For two days Lützerath continues to peacefully resist the attempts to evict the police of North Rhine-Westphalia who, with the complicity of the security services of the energy giant Rwe, are attempting to free the village from activists to expand a lignite quarry, Garzweiler II.

See also  The death toll in the collapse of an apartment in the United States rises to 9, 150 people are still missing | Morning Post

You may also like

Trying to cover up the truth!Russia accuses Sweden...

Why don’t Chinese people consume? (Figure) – Resident...

Germany: GDP rises by 1.9% in 2022, stagnation...

Liu Yong, member of the Guangdong CPPCC: Improve...

Paris, 3-year-old girl found dead in a washing...

Find out about the new leadership of Russia’s...

Paris, dead three-year-old girl found locked in washing...

Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense Wu...

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and ex-wife...

Closely monitor the mutant strain of the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy