BERLIN – A small village in the Rhineland has become the hottest front for the protests of German environmentalists, a Stalingrad that is dramatically splitting the Greens. For two days Lützerath continues to peacefully resist the attempts to evict the police of North Rhine-Westphalia who, with the complicity of the security services of the energy giant Rwe, are attempting to free the village from activists to expand a lignite quarry, Garzweiler II.