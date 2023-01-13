A 37-year-old man from Godega Sant’Urbano who in 2020 had received a warning from the Quaestor for having stalked his ex-partneron December 17, 2022, drunk, went to a bar in San Fior where the woman works and threatened her.

The Carabinieri who intervened identified the man and informed the Treviso Quaestor, who has forbidden for man to enter or stay near all bars and public places in San Fior.

This provision is intended to prevent men from approaching women even in the workplace and, in case of violation, could lead to further criminal consequences.