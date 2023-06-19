Home » Jon Rahm brings out his best game and closes the US Open with -5 and a very good taste in his mouth
Los Angeles 06/19/2023 01:38 AM CEST

Despite having arrived with few options, the Spaniard shone with 65 shots in the fourth round

The Spanish Jon Rahm, who arrived on Sunday without options for a title in the United States Open, closed his participation with a good taste in his mouth after shine with 65 punches in the fourth round (-5) for a -3 total.

With six birdies (holes 1, 3, 6, 8, 9 and 11) and only one bogey at 5, the Spaniard displayed his best game at The Los Angeles Country Club after three days with many problems (-1 on Thursday, +3 on Friday and even on Saturday).

Winner of the Agusta Masters this year and number 2 in the world ranking, Barrika’s he had to suffer to overcome the cut of the weekend in this ‘major’.

The Americans Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler (-10 cumulative per head) they landed in this last round as co-leaders of the US Open ahead of Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (-9 overall).

