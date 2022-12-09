The former striker: “Argentina has a great advantage: they lost on their debut and the players have already overcome the difficulties. If I dance, I’m disrespectful, if Tite does, no: Brazil always dances”
The quarter-finals of Qatar 2022 begin today, and there is immediately Holland-Argentina. Two excuses to have a chat with Jorge Valdano, in Doha for Mexican TV.
