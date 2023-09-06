José Altuve Makes History with Three Home Runs in Astros’ Victory

Venezuelan baseball player José Altuve has once again made waves in Major League Baseball with an exceptional performance. Altuve, who plays as the second baseman for the Houston Astros, hit three home runs in the first three innings against the Texas Rangers, their direct division rivals. The Astros emerged victorious with a commanding 14-1 scoreline.

This historic achievement solidifies Altuve’s place among the legends of the game. The 33-year-old Venezuelan native from Maracay joins a prestigious group of players who have accomplished such a feat in the MLB. Altuve now stands alongside Manny Machado (2016), Mike Cameron (2002), and Carl Reynolds (1930) as the only four players in history to hit three home runs in the first three innings of a game.

Altuve’s first home run came off the onslaught of Nathan Eovaldi’s pitch, striking the ball with a speed of 108.3 miles per hour and sending it soaring 406 feet to left-center field. In the second inning, Altuve proved his prowess once again by hitting a pitch from Eovaldi at 97.4 mph, resulting in a 398-foot home run. The Venezuelan star saved the best for last, launching a powerful hit against pitcher Dane Dunning’s attacks. This final home run had a stunning speed of 104.9 miles per hour and traveled a distance of 426 feet.

Altuve’s exceptional performance not only showcased his remarkable skill but also contributed to the Astros’ overall victory. Impressive displays from Martín Maldonado, who hit two home runs, and Yordan Álvarez, who contributed one, further strengthened the team’s position. The Houston Astros now find themselves firmly in the race for the leadership of the West Division of the American League.

The game took an unexpected turn when Altuve was replaced at second base by Grae Kessinger in the bottom of the seventh inning. Despite this substitution, Altuve’s impact and contributions will undoubtedly be remembered as a pivotal moment in the match.

As Altuve continues to make history and excel on the field, he solidifies his status as an eight-time All-Star and a revered figure in the world of baseball. Fans eagerly await his future performances as he continues to etch his name among the sport’s greats.

