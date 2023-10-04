José Leger Addresses the Controversy Surrounding Emilio Bonifacio and Illegal Bats

José Leger, the esteemed leader of Águilas Cibaeñas, has recently addressed the controversy surrounding the use of illegal bats in baseball. Known for his extensive knowledge of the sport and his remarkable management skills, Leger did not hold back when questioned about the issue, particularly in relation to player Emilio Bonifacio.

During a press conference, Leger was asked about the statements made by Águilas’ president, Víctor García Sued, regarding the use of illegal bats on the field. In response, Leger expressed his opinion clearly and without restraint. He emphasized that the topic should not be a distraction or a topic of discussion for the team during games.

Leger also defended Emilio Bonifacio, the captain of Tigres del Licey, who was at the center of the controversy. He stated that he cannot question Bonifacio’s professionalism and acknowledged that Tigres del Licey achieved a championship through hard work and dedication.

Furthermore, Leger expressed satisfaction with what his team, Águilas Cibaeñas, accomplished last year. He shared that he has no questions or doubts about their achievements and is grateful for their success. Leger also mentioned that he does not recall receiving any instructions to check the bats used by the team.

In conclusion, José Leger’s response to the Emilio Bonifacio issue has shed light on his unwavering support for his team and his belief in fair play. The leader of Águilas Cibaeñas has made it clear that he does not want the controversy to overshadow the sport and the achievements of the players.