José Mourinho targeted by disciplinary proceedings after insulting the referee of the Europa League final

UEFA announced on Friday June 2 the opening of disciplinary proceedings aimed in particular at the coach of AS Roma, Jose Mourinho, for having insulted the referee of the Europa League final lost on Wednesday against Sevilla FC (1 -1 ap, 4-1 on penalties).

In a video shot in the parking lot of the Budapest stadium, the Portuguese technician throws several times at the Englishman Anthony Taylor “p… shame, it’s a p… shame” Then “f… crook”. And “incorrect behavior” punishable under UEFA regulations by suspension, possibly accompanied by a fine or “community service in the service of football”.

In a particularly tense encounter – neither Mourinho nor Sevilla had ever lost a final – the referee distributed 13 yellow cards, including 7 to Roman players, and more than twenty-five minutes of stoppage time were played in including those of the extension.

According to the English referee organization PGMOL, Anthony Taylor and his family have also been “harassed and insulted” by Roma supporters at the airport – facts not taken into account by UEFA, whose jurisdiction stops at the stadium.

UEFA’s disciplinary proceedings are also aimed at the two clubs, for a series of more common offenses on the European scene: “invasion of the field, throwing of projectiles, lighting of smoke bombs and incorrect behavior of the team” Seville side, and “throwing of projectiles, lighting of smoke bombs, damage, crowd movements and incorrect behavior of the team” when it comes to AS Roma.

The World with AFP

