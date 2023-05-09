Judo, Doha 2023 World Cup: Manuel Lombardo wins the silver medal

After the two bronze medals won by Assunta Scutto and Odette Giuffrida, Italy reached the podium again in the Judo World Cup for the third consecutive day, this time thanks to Manuel Lombardo. The Army sports group athlete conquered silver in the 73 kg category. In the final for the gold he unfortunately had to surrender to the Swiss Stump: the 24-year-old from Turin lost at the golden score due to a disqualification for “diving”, or for having rested his head dangerously on the ground in an attempt to throw the opponent. A dynamic sanctioned by the regulation with the disqualification just to protect the safety of the athletes. Lombardo then closes in 2nd place and comes close to the feat, given that no Italian has ever managed to win gold at the World Cup in the men’s field. For the blue it is the second world silver in his career: he had won another one in 2021, in that case it was the 66 kg category. Fourth day of the Judo World Cup in Doha on Wednesday 10 May, with two other Azzurri competing: the finals live from 5pm on Sky Sport Arena (channel 204).