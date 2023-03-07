Home Sports @JungNaiv am 21. November – SPORT & POLITICS
Sports

@JungNaiv am 21. November – SPORT & POLITICS

by admin

Qatar, the Slave World Cup, FIFA crime and state corruption … all the issues that have been discussed here for ages. Next Monday, November 21, 2022, live in the YouTube theater with Tilo Jung & Co. You are welcome to leave your questions here.

A lot will happen here in the next few weeks. stay tuned Please sign up for the Newsletter because the newsletter will also be reactivated for the World Cup.

Let me toil for a few more days.

I’m skipping the World Cup – I’m not going to Qatar. Returned my accreditation and briefly explained it on Twitter recently…

… more on that later.

See also  Tobzan thick eyebrows: As long as he is on the court, everyone can feel the dominance – yqqlm

You may also like

Milan, Messina: “The level is rising. Playoffs? We...

Champions League: Dortmund fails at Havertz and Chelsea

Hangzhou Asian Games Official Theme Promotion Song “From...

Juve, capital gains case: green light from the...

Fifa wants a decision on the “One Love”...

Champions League, Chelsea-Dortmund 2-0: Blues in the quarterfinals...

Champions League: BVB is eliminated after a big...

Tottenham Milan, the probable formations of the Champions...

BVB eliminated after 0:2

Champions: 2-0 at Dortmund, Chelsea go to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy