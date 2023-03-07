Andreana Čekić sent a public apology to her colleague Ibro Bublin, after four years of conflict.

Source: YouTube/Ami G Show

Andreana Čekić is known as someone who does not have a hair on her tongue, and it often happens that she gets into conflicts that are later reported by the media.

On one occasion, she even had an argument with a journalist, and now she has shown that she knows how to admit a mistake. Four years ago, the singer clashed with the former winner of the Zvezde Granda competition, Ibra Bublin, and now decided to publicly apologize to him. Let us remind you that their conflict arose four years ago when Ibro in an interview accused the composer Saša Lazić of appropriating his song “I’ll give you everything”, and Andreana defended the former collaborator.

At that time, fights between them started on social networks, and Ibro explained that Lazić wanted to present himself in public with the accusation through his name and popularity. After four years of conflict, Andreana and Ibro met at a party, and after that the singer published their picture on her Instagram profile.

“I wasn’t fair to you and I felt the need to also publicly apologize for that. Your talent deserves great respect and I wish you from the bottom of my heart to easily succeed in everything you set your mind to,” she wrote.

Source: Instagram/andreanacekic

