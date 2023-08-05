Junior World Cycling Championships, the Italian-Colombian Sierra is close to the podium: he is fourth

Waiting to assign the 2023 cycling world champion jersey, there is an Italy of cycling that is close to a medal: is the one represented by the Italian-Colombian David Sierrajust one step away from podium in the Junior World Championship. On the Glasgow circuit – nine laps for a total of 127.2 kilometers including almost 2000 meters of climbing – David Sierra put on a great performance, betrayed by a mechanical problem with 4 kilometers to go while in full medal fight. Sierra, who rides for the historic Biringhello cycling team in Rho, closes behind the Dane Albert Withen Philipsenwho conquers the world title, therefore Fietzke (Germany) second and Orn-Kristoff (Norway) third.

The world appointment

Tomorrow, Sunday 6 August, the rainbow jersey will be awarded in Glasgow, at the end of 272 km from Edinburgh to Glasgow in Classical style. It will be a parade of stars, from the reigning Belgian champion Evenepoel to his compatriot van Aert, passing through van der Poel and Pogacar. Italy relies on Trentin and Bettiol. The Cycling World Championships will be live on Eurosport, Sky channel 210, also visible on the SkyGo app. On our news site, live updates with our liveblog.

CYCLING

Tomorrow the World Cup in Glasgow: the complete guide

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

