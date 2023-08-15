Jurásk’s bitter debut in the Benfika jersey. The favorite lost on the field of Boavista, Musa also received a red card

Jurásek, who joined Benfica in July from Slavia Prague for 14 million euros (about 334 million crowns), played over 90 minutes before being replaced by ex-Spartan Mihailo Ristic.

Argentina’s world champion Ángel Di María, who returned to the Lisbon club after 13 years, sent the guests into the lead in the 22nd minute. Shortly after the break, former player Petar Musa was sent off for a hard foul, and Boženík equalized soon after. Rafa Silva regained the lead for Benfica, erasing Lourenco’s penalty in the 90th minute. Boženík then scored the winning goal in a long setup.

Portuguese Football League – 1st round: Moreirense – FC Porto 1:2 Boavista Porto – Benfica Lisbon 3:2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

