Home » Jurásk’s bitter debut in the Benfika jersey. The favorite lost on the field of Boavista, Musa also received a red card
Sports

Jurásk’s bitter debut in the Benfika jersey. The favorite lost on the field of Boavista, Musa also received a red card

by admin
Jurásk’s bitter debut in the Benfika jersey. The favorite lost on the field of Boavista, Musa also received a red card

Jurásek, who joined Benfica in July from Slavia Prague for 14 million euros (about 334 million crowns), played over 90 minutes before being replaced by ex-Spartan Mihailo Ristic.

Argentina’s world champion Ángel Di María, who returned to the Lisbon club after 13 years, sent the guests into the lead in the 22nd minute. Shortly after the break, former player Petar Musa was sent off for a hard foul, and Boženík equalized soon after. Rafa Silva regained the lead for Benfica, erasing Lourenco’s penalty in the 90th minute. Boženík then scored the winning goal in a long setup.

Portuguese Football League – 1st round: Moreirense – FC Porto 1:2 Boavista Porto – Benfica Lisbon 3:2.

See also  Champions League final: Inter - old team, ailing stadium, bad finances

You may also like

Astros’ José Altuve, Braves’ Matt Olson, and Phillies’...

Mancini on farewell to the national team: ‘Gravina...

Adjustments Made to Hangzhou Asian Games: Two Minor...

Status and stream from the first semi-final from...

Westerlo of Belgium Signs Young Costa Rican Talent...

Spain: Morata scored early for Atletico Madrid –...

Tk ichta for United. Varane decided the win...

Andy Murray named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup...

Monaco have acquired Swiss midfielder Zakaria from Juventus

Cremonese and Sampdoria in the round of 32...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy