Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu Visits Russia and Belarus Amid Flourishing Relations with Moscow

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is set to visit Russia and Belarus this week, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry. This visit comes as the relationship between Beijing and Moscow continues to flourish, with frequent high-level visits and phone calls. Li will be delivering a speech at a conference and holding meetings with defense representatives from Russia and other countries.

China has maintained cordial ties with Russia, notably refraining from speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was widely condemned by the international community. In fact, China has positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict while offering diplomatic and financial support to Russia.

The close relationship between China and Russia has been further strengthened by joint naval exercises held in July, as well as President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Moscow in March. Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, has also invited Li to attend the 11th Conference on International Security in Moscow.

However, Li has refused to hold meetings with his US counterparts until Washington lifts sanctions imposed on him over his acquisition of Russian military technology. This indicates the strained relationship between China and the US, as tensions continue to rise on various economic and security fronts.

Both China and Russia regard their alliance as “no limits,” emphasizing their commitment to economic and military cooperation. Their ties have become even closer in the face of Western economic sanctions following Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Chinese officials have consistently praised the “practical cooperation” between China and Russia, with the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, highlighting the need for close strategic coordination between the two countries. China aims to promote the multipolarization of the world and the democratization of international relations.

Li’s appointment as defense minister in March 2018 came with a sanction from the US, accusing him of buying weapons from the Russian state company Rosoboronexport. This is further evidence of the strained relationship between China and the US, as economic and security issues continue to impact the two countries’ interactions.

Overall, Li’s visit to Russia and Belarus underscores the close relationship between China and Russia, as both countries continue to strengthen ties through high-level visits, military cooperation, and strategic coordination.

