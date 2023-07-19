Justin Simon agrees with Bnei Herzliya

Bnei Herzliya have announced the signing of Justin Simon for next season.

The versatile winger from St.John’s finished last year in Verona, scoring 10.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 8 games.

Before arriving in Italy, Simon had helped the Sydney Kings win the NBL title.

Building a winning team 💙💫

American forward Justin Simon (27 years old, 1.96 m) signed with Bnei Herzliya! Simon won the Australian Championship last season, before that he led Ludwigsburg to the Final Four of the Champions League with 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and was named the defensive player of the season in Germany. pic.twitter.com/vWh5ALLAMi — Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya | Bnei Herzliya (@BHerzliya) July 18, 2023

