Justin Simon agrees with Bnei Herzliya

by admin
Bnei Herzliya have announced the signing of Justin Simon for next season.

The versatile winger from St.John’s finished last year in Verona, scoring 10.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 8 games.

Before arriving in Italy, Simon had helped the Sydney Kings win the NBL title.

