The future of the Juve coach will depend on his placement in the league and his progress in the cups. But under cover they are also working to have other choices that match the club’s ambitions
The revolution of the Juve board after the resignation of the board led by Andrea Agnelli does not foresee any involvement of the sports side. As clarified by John Elkann himself, the technical area is headed by Massimiliano Allegri: he and sporting director Federico Cherubini will hold the reins in the field activity at least until the end of the season.