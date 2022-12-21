Home Sports Juve-Allegri, Elkann’s conditions for confirmation
Sports

Juve-Allegri, Elkann’s conditions for confirmation

by admin
Juve-Allegri, Elkann’s conditions for confirmation

The future of the Juve coach will depend on his placement in the league and his progress in the cups. But under cover they are also working to have other choices that match the club’s ambitions

The revolution of the Juve board after the resignation of the board led by Andrea Agnelli does not foresee any involvement of the sports side. As clarified by John Elkann himself, the technical area is headed by Massimiliano Allegri: he and sporting director Federico Cherubini will hold the reins in the field activity at least until the end of the season.

See also  Colpaccio Castelnuovo at Brixia on Wednesday may already close the series

You may also like

Dakar 2023 who are the most iconic riders...

Zaccagni-Nasti: wedding in June. Here are the details

A golf TV channel from January: the highlight...

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raducanu, Hamilton: champions or influencers? Instructions...

Rugby, Traorè denounces “A rotten banana as a...

Juventus 2023 Odds: Scudetto at 8.60, Europa League...

NBA Composite: Wizards end 10-game losing streak, Warriors...

Benetton Rugby, Traorè shock: «The Christmas present from...

Serie A, Karsdorp wants another chance: Roma evaluates...

Kylian Mbappe and Ines Rau, kick gender taboos:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy