(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – “Pogba? His was a good comeback, we wanted it and we’re all happy. Paul started playing midfielder and did it reasonably well”. Thus, interviewed by Dazn, the Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri. “Szczesny reached 200 appearances, Alex Sandro 300 and therefore there was every reason to win tonight,” he adds.

But what is the fee for Allegri to go to the Champions League? “Seeing the numbers now, you need 73 points to go to the Champions League – he replies – and to do that you need to play an extraordinary second round. However, let’s take it one step at a time. We have to continue like this: if in the next 14 matches we keep an average of 2 points game we reach 73”. (HANDLE).

