Bologna, 28 February 2023 – After the case of Vicenza, where a A 17-year-old affected by meningococcus is now dyingit’s outbreak hunting.

The meningitis And a scary infection precisely because of the consequences it unleashes once contracted, especially that one bacterial which is capable of spreading in blood and nerve tissue. It can be prevented by the vaccine specific. Here is a small guide to recognizing and protecting yourself from meningitis.

What is meningitis

Meningitis is a dangerous one inflammation of the meningesi.e. membranes surrounding the spinal cord and the brain. Meningitis, also on the basis of its more or less serious types, can sometimes present itself in form witheringresulting in a worsening of the patient’s condition in a short time, even leading even to death.

As he explains Matthias DoriaVenetian secretary of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp), commenting on the case of brain death of the young 17-year-old from Vicenza affected by meningitis B: “Unfortunately, the various meningococcus germs circulate and are lodgedasymptomatically in an adult and pediatric population that tolerates them. In some subjects they are aggressive, or they become so due to conditions of lowered immune defenses, such as after the flu. Meningitis has a very fast course: when there are symptoms, the organs are already compromised“.

The cause

This pathology is usually caused by viruses, bacteria and fungi; however, its origin may be non-infectious. In this case, it can be caused by irritating factors, neoplasms, drug reactions or linked to tumors.

Meningitis: symptoms

Often the symptoms of meningitis are confused with those of a simple flu; in any case, suspicions are ignited by the first three of the main symptoms of the pathology, namely:

fever

headache

nuchal and neck stiffness

drowsiness

inappetence

jet vomiting convulsions

altered state of consciousness

Therefore, where fever appears in conjunction with neck stiffness, it is advisable to contact your doctor immediately general practitioner. If it was not diagnosed and it was a bacterial meningitisthe most dangerous, within a few hours the following could appear:

cerebral edema

intracranial hypertension

What types of meningitis are there

The most common and least severe form of meningitis is aseptic meningitisa viral infection usually caused by enterovirus they herpesvirus. Differently, the more shape rare and dangerous is bacterial meningitiswhich if not diagnosed in time can also lead to brain death.

In most cases, bacterial meningitis is caused by streptococcus pneumoniae o pneumococcus; this bacterium of respiratory origin is able to reach the meninges through the blood. Pneumococcus meningitis is most common among the elderly and children up to 5 years of age.

Then there is another dangerous person responsible for the infection and it is the neisseria meningitidis o meningococcus. This bacterium can also spread via the respiratory tract and reach the meninges via blood flow; however, its concentration in the blood may increase to the point of overcome the protection system of the brainthe so-called blood-brain barrier, causing severe growing inflammation and sometimes, if fulminant, even death.

There are 6 different meningococcal serogroups responsible for serious pathologies in humans: A, B, C, W-135, Y e, raramente, X. However, in Italy and Europe the types B and C are the most frequent.

The consequences

With the bacterial form of meningitis it can lead to disabling consequences if it is not treated in time, such aslimb amputation, scars, patsies (reddish spots caused by micro-hemorrhages) brain damage, deafness, blindness, epilepsy, intellectual difficultiesdamage to renal and adrenal glands.

Is it contagious?

The disease is contagious only during the acute phase of symptoms and in the days immediately preceding the onset.

The disease can be transmitted from person to person via the respiratory tract saliva droplets not nasal secretions with coughing, sneezing, or while talking.

How to recognize meningitis

Given the danger of inflammation, it is necessary to recognize it promptly. There are to do it specific exams: a withdrawal of cerebro-spinal fluid with the lumbar puncture or by testing molecular biology which recognizes traces of DNA of the bacterium inside the organism.

Meningitis: treatment, prophylaxis and prevention

The treatment of meningitis depends on the type of inflammation contracted. In the case of the viral meningitis there are no specific drug treatments, considering that it is the mildest form of inflammation and resolves within 10 days.

Differently, the bacterial meningitis necessarily goes treated with antibiotics to prevent it from leading to more serious consequences.

As for the antibiotic prophylaxis, i.e. the preventive administration of antibiotics, is not recommended in case of pneumococcal meningitis; in reverse, it is recommended to subjects who have had close contacts with patients with meningococcal meningitis. In these cases, there is an incubation time of a few days in which, with the antibiotic, infection can thus be avoided.

The only way to prevent the disease is currently the meningococcal vaccine.

Meningitis vaccine

You can get the meningitis vaccine: