FromSoftware "Ring of Elden: Shadow of the Golden Tree" DLC expansion pack released, Mikaela appears

FromSoftware "Ring of Elden: Shadow of the Golden Tree" DLC expansion pack released, Mikaela appears

After the first anniversary of its launch, the 2022 TGA Game Awards GOTY winner “Elden Ring” (Elden Ring) finally officially announced that the first DLC additional content “Shadow of the Erdtree” (Shadow of the Erdtree) is under development.

According to official information, although there is not much information about “Shadow of the Golden Tree” released with only one screenshot, it is confirmed that it will also be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. At the same time, the official website “Shadow of the Erdtree” also provides this High-res version of the screenshot.

At the same time, what aroused heated discussion among players was the blond figure riding on the spirit horse in the screenshot, which seemed to be the god “Michaela” who did not appear in the main chapter of “Elden’s Circle of Dharma”.

The first DLC “Shadow of the Golden Tree” of “Eirden’s Circle of Law” is under development and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Steam and other platforms. The release date is undecided.

