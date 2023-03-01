The box office ranks seventh in the country. The support policy continues to be launched. The Hangzhou film market is really “hot”.

The popularity of the Spring Festival stalls for the Year of the Rabbit continues.

As of February 26, five Spring Festival films announced key extensions. Among them, “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Man Jianghong” were extended to March 21 and March 24 respectively. For the Chinese film market, box office revenue during the Spring Festival holiday has sounded the clarion call for a strong recovery in the industry.

Under the strong recovery, Hangzhou cinemas also burst into vitality. The prime time is crowded with people, and there is an endless stream of spectators queuing up to buy and exchange tickets. In the waiting area of ​​the movie theater, the adults walked into the movie hall with a child holding popcorn and smiling happily. According to the analysis of the opening year data of Hangzhou theaters provided by Maoyan Research Institute, the Hangzhou film market has really become “hot”.

Equaling the 2021 Spring Festival, Hangzhou people love blockbuster movies with a strong sense of science fiction

According to statistics from the Maoyan Research Institute, from the week before the Spring Festival this year to the week after the Lantern Festival (January 16-February 12), the box office in Hangzhou was 206 million yuan, one of the seven cities in the country with a box office breaking 200 million yuan. Compared with the 152 million yuan in the same period in 2022, it has increased by 36%, and the ranking has risen from the 9th in the country to the 7th in the country.

During the Spring Festival, from the first day to the sixth day of the new year, the box office of the Hangzhou film market exceeded 100 million yuan, an increase of 25% over last year, ranking eighth among the cities in the country, which became a clear sign of the industry’s overall recovery. In the case of fewer screenings, the number of audiences has increased significantly, with an average of more than 40 people per game. This also shows that after the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the audience’s interest in watching movies is gradually recovering. This also opened a new chapter for the high-quality development of the Hangzhou film market, and fired the first shot for the overall improvement of the economy.

Not only the Spring Festival stalls, but the numbers of Hangzhou theaters after the festival are still impressive. From January 28 to February 12 after the Spring Festival, the box office in Hangzhou rose to No. 7 in the country again, reaching more than 96 million yuan, and the box office accounted for 1.6% of the total from 1.2% during the Spring Festival, a significant increase.

From the perspective of audience groups, male audiences in Hangzhou accounted for as high as 49.1%, higher than the national market and second-tier cities as a whole, and audiences aged 25-29 accounted for 21.1%, which was higher than the national market and second-tier cities as a whole. The city with the highest proportion of the benchmark box office has a clear advantage in the proportion of young audiences, and the box office market has more growth potential.

Data analysis shows that among the movie viewing choices of Hangzhou audiences, large-scale, literary and artistic films such as “The Wandering Earth 2”, “No Name”, “Avatar 2” and “Black Panther 2” are more popular.

Continued supply of hot topic policies to help the industry recover

According to the analysis of industry experts, the epidemic’s suppression of movie viewing demand will gradually fade in the second and third quarters. The domestic film market is expected to usher in a big year of content supply, and May 1st and summer movies will gradually get rid of the impact of the epidemic. Driven by the supply of high-quality explosive content and popular schedules, the enthusiasm for watching movies is expected to be catalyzed, the demand for watching movies will be substantially improved, and the industry is expected to enter a positive cycle. Leading content production companies and leading theaters with sufficient high-quality content reserves are expected to Continue to benefit.

This year, with the help of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Hangzhou will also support excellent literary and artistic works from the policy level, promote the recovery of the industry, and help the local film industry get out of the trough of three years and quickly get on track.

At the municipal level, Hangzhou will continue to invest more than 2 million yuan in the film benefit project that has lasted for more than ten years this year, focusing on preferential movie viewing activities for the elderly and special groups.

At the same time, in view of the problem that the public welfare projection equipment in rural areas has been out of date for a long time and the projection effect has declined, in order to help the common prosperity of culture, the film projection equipment with a total amount of more than 4 million yuan will be updated in batches.

In order to welcome the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in September, sports-themed Hangzhou-produced films such as “Enthusiasm” and “Such as Father and Son” will be launched soon, and hundreds of sports-themed films will be screened at the grassroots level to welcome the Asian Games.

Low prices for the benefit of the people, people first; terminal efforts, global promotion; omni-media promotion, focusing on mobile, Hangzhou has adopted practical policies to help industrial transformation and upgrading, expand film consumption, increase theater attendance, and continue to lead the recovery of the film industry , started again, flourishing as yesterday.