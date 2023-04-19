Juve appeal against – 15 points: the photos from the Collegio del Coni

The hearing is over, the council chambers are underway, the sentence between tonight and tomorrow. Juventus’ lawyers are asking for the penalty to be annulled, while the sports prosecutor’s office is asking for a referral to the Federal Court of Appeal for a new judgment that could confirm or remodulate the penalty for the black and whites. We take you inside the Palazzo del Coni…

JUVE, THE HEARING WITH CONI IN REAL TIME