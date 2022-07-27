The bianconeri respond twice to Dembelé. Allegri piazza Rovella in the control room. Among the Blaugrana a dull Lewandowki, two crosspieces hit by Raphinha and Ansu Fati
A good draw for Juventus against Barcelona: without Vlahovic, who was still on the bench for the whole match, the protagonist is Moise Kean, who responds to Dembele’s brace with two right-footed goals. Good debut as owner of Bremer, still in great shape Di Maria, a very precious purchase.
Double Dembelé
—
Allegri replaces Pogba with Locatelli and Piazza Rovella in the control room. Vlahovic still starts on the bench, in the trident it’s up to Kean this time to play the center forward, with Di Maria on the right and Cuadrado on the left. Xavi responds with Kessie in midfield and Dembélé in the trident with Aubameyang and Lewandowski. The beginning is all branded Barcelona: Spanish masters of the field and Juve harnessed in pressing blaugrana. Barça immediately becomes dangerous with 4 shots of a few minutes: Dembélé, Lewandowski, Kessie and Aubameyang try. For Juventus, on the other hand, the liveliest is Di Maria, who always hurts with his percussion. Barcelona in front is frightening especially with Dembélé and it is no coincidence that the goal of the advantage comes out of his foot: Alex Sandro blows himself up and the diagonal blow is impregnable. A little more than 5 minutes later he does an encore starting again from the right: this time it is Cuadrado and Locatelli who pay the price. In the middle, however, there is the black and white goal, with Kean who anticipates Eric Garcia with his right and At 34 ‘a goal by Dembélé who drinks Alex Sandro and with a diagonal blow brings the Blaugrana ahead.
Kean e Perin
—
The game is beautiful and lively and the changes in the second half do not stop it. A little in the shade Lewandowski, marked very well by Lewandowski, Juventus instead lights up again with Kean, who finds the brace in the second half: Zakaria’s assist is excellent, growing compared to the match against Chivas. Barcelona is looking for the goal in every way and is also unlucky, because it hits two bars with Raphinha and Ansu Fati, then in the last minutes it’s Perin’s turn to get his gloves dirty on Depay with a double save that fixes the result at 2-2. Juventus suffers but resists. Next meeting against Real on the night between 30 and 31 in Los Angeles.
July 27 – 04:40
