Blitz of the carabinieri yesterday morning in the square: a man reported in Belluno for work

BELLUNO. Find the mobile phone just stolen thanks to the App and notify the Belluno carabinieri of the place where they can trace the device.

App “parental control” but also “thief control”, the one that yesterday allowed the police of Belluno to report the alleged author of the smartphone theft.

So yesterday morning the Arma showed up on the terrace on the Piave dell’Astor where the alleged thief was sipping a very banal coffee: the soldiers on patrol therefore asked the gentleman to follow them for the investigations of the case: no problem, the man he got into the order car. The result was a complaint with the hypothesis of theft, a crime of which he must now defend himself.

The operation took place in a very discreet manner by the carabinieri of Belluno, although it took place under the eyes of the staff and many customers who at that time were in the well-known venue in Piazza dei Martiri, despite the great heat: around the patrol was checked in the middle of the day.

From the first reconstructions, the customer was in the city for work reasons: a fairly distinguished gentleman who would arrive by train from the Treviso area. Montebelluna to be precise.

Also in the Treviso area, the mobile phone in question would have been stolen, which remained “stuck” in the hands of the intercepted type, who ended up in Belluno where he had his work destination.

The owner (probably a woman), of the smartphone apparently did not give up: it was enough to consult the App, one of the many that allow you to geolocate your smartphones, look at the map and send the carabinieri for control.

From the series “Help they stole my cell phone, but it is in that square”: this is more or less the message sent to the weapon to ascertain the situation.

And indeed, the verification has paid off. After all, the Apps implemented for cell phone controls today also allow complete memory resets and anything else even remotely, not just GPS localization, antivirus, anti-theft and device locator functionality in one and only application. Also free. It remains to be seen if there was any particular reason, beyond the possible beautiful and good kleptomania, why it had been stolen but the App cannot tell us this.