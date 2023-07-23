Juve-Barcelona, ​​friendly canceled: some Spaniards affected by intestinal virus

Juventus’ first luxury friendly of the season won’t be tonight. After a test in the family and the news of the failed challenge at Villar Perosa, the traditional Juventus summer event, Allegri’s team he won’t even face Barcelona in their Soccer Champions Tour debut. The game, scheduled at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in California, home of the San Francisco 49ers and site of the 2016 Super Bowl, was canceled due to a virus that knocked out a large part of Xavi’s team. The Blaugrana communicated it through a note: “Barcelona informs that the match against Juventus has been cancelled. A significant part of our squad has viral gastroenteritis”. Instead of the match, Juve will train at Levi’s Stadium.

Where to see Juventus friendlies on TV and streaming

As mentioned, the first friendly test of the bianconeri was canceled in Soccer Champions Tour initially scheduled for Sunday at 4.30 on Sky Sport Summer (channel 201) and streaming on NOW. Here are the next commitments of Allegri’s team in the USA, matches live on Sky Sport:

July 28, at 4.30: Juventus-Milan

3 August, at 1.30 am: Juventus-Real Madrid

deepening

The summer friendlies that you can watch LIVE on Sky

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

