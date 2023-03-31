Also Fabio Paratici leave, momentarily the Tottenham. After the decision by the Disciplinary Commission of the FIFA which has decided to extend the sanctions of the FIGC worldwide To those directly involved in the Juventus case, by mutual agreement with the Club, the general manager of Tottenham has decided to take immediate leave of his post pending the outcome of the appeal with the appeal hearing scheduled for next 19 April. “Given FIFA’s unexpected ruling, the sanctions can now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still linked to the appeal to the FIGC,” Tottenham wrote in a statement. For this reason the decision made by its general manager. Tottenham are going through a particularly delicate period also from the point of view of the pitch after Antonio’s sacking Conte and the bench entrusted to his second Christian Stellini until the end of the season.