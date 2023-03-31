Also Fabio Paratici leave, momentarily the Tottenham. After the decision by the Disciplinary Commission of the FIFA which has decided to extend the sanctions of the FIGC worldwide To those directly involved in the Juventus case, by mutual agreement with the Club, the general manager of Tottenham has decided to take immediate leave of his post pending the outcome of the appeal with the appeal hearing scheduled for next 19 April. “Given FIFA’s unexpected ruling, the sanctions can now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still linked to the appeal to the FIGC,” Tottenham wrote in a statement. For this reason the decision made by its general manager. Tottenham are going through a particularly delicate period also from the point of view of the pitch after Antonio’s sacking Conte and the bench entrusted to his second Christian Stellini until the end of the season.
The effects of the FIFA ruling on Paratici
This means that Paratici, currently Tottenham’s sporting director, could have continued to work internally at the club, but could not have directly conducted negotiations and market operations until the end of the suspension, signing agreements and speaking with agents to negotiate transfers and contracts. while he could have attended club meetings. On 20 January, the former Juventus manager was sanctioned with 30 months of inhibition in the context of the sports justice procedure on the Juve capital gains case. The club was penalized 15 points, while Agnelli and Arrivabene were banned for 2 years, Cherubini 1 year and 4 months, Nedved 8 months. Next April 19 there will be a hearing at the Sports Guarantee Board at Coni to evaluate the appeal by the Juventus club and its former managers.