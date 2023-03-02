news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 02 – Danilo will continue his adventure in black and white, Juventus have formalized the renewal of his contract until 2025. After the goal in the momentary 2-2 draw in the derby against Turin, a goal defined as “fundamental” by the coach Massimiliano Allegri, the Brazilian can now celebrate for signing on the new bond. “Dani, in two words, is a splendid certainty. And from today, even more!” reads the press release from the Juventus club. Danilo, who arrived under the Mole in the summer of 2019, will therefore remain another two years in black and white. (HANDLE).

