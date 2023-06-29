Juve: here is Weah. Rome ahead for Frattesi

Davide Frattesi he remains the most sought-after market man. Milan has let go of the midfielder, Inter awaits news from Marcelo Brozóvic who rejected Al Nassr’s offer and Roma took the lead. Sassuolo has raised the price to 40 million, but the Giallorossi company holds the right to a 30% percentage of the player’s future resale. Then there is the negotiation with the neroverdi for the transfers of Cristian Volpato and Filippo Missori (10 million euros).

Onana towards Manchester United, Inter on Trubin

Inter are looking for a goalkeeper for the pass André Onana to Manchester United for 50 million. The sale of the Cameroonian would lead to the renewal of the contract of the captain Samir Handanovic, while the new goalkeeper could be the Ukrainian Anatoliy Volodymyrovyč Trubin. The young man’s contract has been extended Matthias Zanotti (protagonist of the Under 20 World Cup in Argentina).

Loftus-Cheek and Sportiello to Milan

And Milan? The assignment of Sandro Tonali he brought liquidity to the cash register, but the Rossoneri want to avoid waste: hired Marco Sportiello It is taken Ruben Loftus-Cheek for 20 million. The new target is the 20-year-old American Yunus Musah of Valencia. The Senegalese defender is on the market Fode Ballo-Toure (asked by Fulham and Hoffenheim) while they are “transferable” Charles De Ketelaere, Walter Junior Messias e Alexis Saelemaekers.

Rome: Llorente and Kristensen, then the loan of Scamacca

Roma is one step away from paying off the 30 million settlement agreement agreed with UEFA thanks to the transfers of the youngsters Volpato and Missori (to Sassuolo) e Benjamin Tahirovic (Ajax). Now it’s Spanish’s turn carles perez for which Celta Vigo offers 4 million. There are at the entrance Diego Llorente and Danish Rasmus Kristensen. The negotiation with West Ham for the loan of Gianluca Scamacca.

Juve: here is Weah. Now the sales

Juve took Timothy Weah and renewed the contract ad Adrien Rabiot (until 30 June 2024). But the black and white market is linked to the sale of Dusan Vlahovic or to that of Frederick Church. The Serbian striker has entered the sights of Real Madrid, while for the Italian there are Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG. The target for the attack is Rasmus Hojlund dell’Atalanta, but on the Danish there is also Naples. Second The printthe new DS Giuntoli could lead Piotr Zielinskibut Napoli are asking for 30 million.

That Itakura is Robin Le Normand to replace Kim

The champions of Italy lose Kim Min-jae. Bayern Munich will pay the 50 million euro clause in the South Korean defender’s contract. The Japanese could take his place That it is not old of Borussia Monchengladbach. But according to the Sports Courierthe goal would be Robin Le Normand, Spanish defender of Real Sociedad. The Mexican can leave Hirving Lozanothe possible replacement is Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna.

Nandez and Torreira in Lazio’s sights

At home, Lazio is still tightening for Lucas Torreira from Galatasaray. The Turks are negotiating the former biancoceleste Vedat Muriqi of which the biancocelesti still hold 45% of the price tag. There are outgoing Matteo Cancellieri e marco anthonywhile looking for a vice-Building and an exterior: they are at the top of the list Dominic Berardi of Sassuolo, Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari and Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Download della Salernitana who just today changed agent. Lotito set the price for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 30 million without technical consideration.

Likakovic for the Fiorentina goal

On Dia there is also Fiorentina who are casting for goal: on pole Dominik Likakovic, starting number 1 of Croatia. Turin would like to Rodrigo Becao of Udinese for defence. And search hard Pasquale Mazzocchi of Salernitana which values ​​him at 8 million. Empoli with the nest egg of 20 million for the sale of William Vicar look carefully at the loan market with right of redemption. New loan of Razvan Marin with the right of redemption set by Cagliari at two million.

Sulemana and Tameze towards Cagliari

First operations of Cagliari. Within the week the Sardinians could formalize the purchase of the Ghanaian midfielder from Verona, born in 2003, Ibrahim Sulemana. Interest also for another midfielder from Verona: Adrian Tamezeborn in 1994. There is another lead that leads to Sampdoria: an exchange has been proposed Thomas Augello– Antonio Barreca. But the Dorian club also evaluates offers from Lecce.

Monza: three-year period for Izzo

Just Lecce, made official Robert D’Aversa on the bench, try to hold Samuel Umtiti on loan from Barcelona. Monza must resolve the issues related to the corporate structure but an agreement was found with Turin for the definitive transfer of Armando Izzo (three-year one million per season).

