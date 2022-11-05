The Italian derby, beyond the specific weight on the Serie A season, can also be seen as a taste of the competition starting on November 20th. Also because some protagonists will also cross paths in the World Cup for Cameroon-Serbia and Poland-Argentina

The colors will be different and the temperatures totally incomparable, but there is a bit of the World Cup in Juventus-Inter and there will be a hint of the Italian derby in Qatar 2022. Some of the protagonists of the Sunday postponement of the Allianz Stadium, in fact, at the end of the month they will meet face to face in the Fifa World Cup, the main players in challenges with an even greater specific weight than the big match of the Italian championship. On the other hand, Juventus-Inter are played at least a couple a year, while the race for the World Cup is concentrated in one month every four years.

Cameroon-Serbia — Al Janoub Stadium, November 28th at 11 am Italian time. In the city of Al Wakrah, one of the two matches of the second day of group G is scheduled. On the one hand, André Onana, on the other – threatening his goal -, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic. If the 22-year-old Juventus center-forward is not certain of ownership in the Italian derby, on the left the former Eintracht Frankfurt is ready to churn out repeated crosses to put the Inter goalkeeper in difficulty. Moving the horizon by a few weeks, the dual Serbia-Juventus feeling of the two compatriots will be able to recur as a preferential track to face the African national team, in a match that could be worth second place in a group that also includes Bremer’s over-favorite Brazil (in convening air) and Switzerland. See also Ratto and the big Merli of the Granfondo from Pavia

Poland-Argentina — The next day begins the third round of the group stage and on November 30 it is the turn of group C, with the classic double match at the same time that avoids cravings for “biscuits”. At 20 Italian time Saudi Arabia-Mexico will be played, but here the lights must be focused on Poland-Argentina at Stadium 974, the first temporary facility in the history of the World Cup that will be dismantled at the end of the competition. In Doha, the selector ofAlbiceleste Lionel Scaloni will most likely have Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa at his disposal, while the red and white should rely on Wojciech Szczesny as the last bastion against the firepower of Lionel Messi and his teammates. As an offensive response, in addition to the usual Robert Lewandowski, there could be the other black and white Arkadiusz Milik. In this case, the offensive harmony of the two Inter fans obviously weighs more, but it is a moment that the Juventus-Inter episodes may reappear in the form of ghosts 24 days later. The World Cup has already begun.

November 5, 2022 (change November 5, 2022 | 13:33)

