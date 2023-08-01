Juve, Locatelli: ‘It’s a rebirth. Weah? As far as it runs, it seems that it flies!’

Manuel LocatelliJuventus midfielder spoke to our microphones about the upcoming season, the national team and new teammate Timothy Weah. Among the topics addressed, however, also the exclusion from the Conference League. “There is some regret because it is a European competition but I think it is an important step to close this issue and to focus on the field. We have the championship and the Coppa Italia, they are two goals and I think we can talk about rebirth. It’s a reconstruction phase, we have our goals: it’s certainly important to return to the Champions League and then… dreaming costs nothing.”

“Juve must be the way to the national team”

Locatelli’s third season at Juventus is about to begin: “The most important thing is to get back to having enthusiasm. We’ve had a very difficult year, we players, like everyone else, and we’ve put it behind us. Personally I know I have to do more, I’m here, I’m very ambitious and I think I have to give a lot. This is my goal this year”. From Juve to the national team: “It’s another goal. The last calls have been a bit fluctuating. I would like to go to the European Championship and play it. And therefore Juve must surely be the way for the national team. Weah? As long as it runs, it seems to fly! He’s very fast, he integrated right away, he’s a guy who listens. We have to be good at passing on Juve’s values ​​to him, but I think he will do well this year.”