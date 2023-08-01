Home » Burma, leader Aung San Suu Kyi was pardoned
The military junta in power in Myanmar has decided to pardon Aung San Suu Kyi, the democratically elected leader and then deposed in a coup in 2021. The state media reported it after Suu Kyi was transferred from prison in recent days under house arrest.

The clemency will not pardon Aung San Suu Kyi, 78, for all the alleged crimes committed, but will limit itself to reducing her sentence by seven years: so instead of 33 years in prison, she will have to serve 26. The clemency was granted on the occasion of a religious holiday and was granted to more than 7,000 inmates.

“The grace of San Suu Kyi is the most beautiful ending after years of fighting for his freedom”. Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a tweet. “I still remember our meeting 10 years ago in Myanmar”, writes Tajani, describing Aung San Suu Kyi as a “courageous and authoritative woman who has always been on the front line for the protection of democracy and human rights”.

