Juve-Naples: Landucci insults Spalletti

Napoli beat Juve 1-0 in Turin, mortgaging the 2023 championship. But the match on April 23 does not seem to have ended with Raspadori’s goal at the end. The Serie A sports judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea, he was disqualified for one match (with a fine of 5,000 euros) the Juventus assistant coach Marco Landucci. Reason? “at the end of the match, in the changing room area, addressed to the coach of the opposing team (Spalletti, ed) he used offensive and threatening epithets; infringement detected by the collaborator of the Federal Prosecutor”.

Landucci: “Pelato di m…a, I’ll eat your heart”

But what did Landucci say to Spalletti? Allegri’s deputy, “visibly upset about some referee decisions“, insulted the Napoli coach shouting: “Pelato di m…a, I’ll eat your heart“. The episode took place near the side corridor that leads to the Napoli dressing room. Spalletti however “didn’t react against Landucci”.

Allegri: “Great, you managed to win a Scudetto…”

But there is also a joke that Massimiliano Allegri would have addressed to the Napoli bench at the end of Sunday evening’s match. “Beautiful oh, you managed to win a championship…”, the words of the Juventus coach which were recorded in a video, bounced on social networks. Justified irony or loss of style of the Juventus coach? In the first leg, Allegri accepted without batting an eye the ‘theatrical’ handshake offered by the Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, who chased after his colleague after the 5-1 victory at Maradona.