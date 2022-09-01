The Argentine this morning completed the medical examinations sustained mostly yesterday in Paris and in the afternoon he trained together with his new teammates. The captain and Di Maria al Franchi will start from the bench

After the first evening at the Stadium, as a spectator, Leandro Paredes lived his day one at the Continassa as a Juventus player. Dividing himself between the J Medical and the training ground, under the orders of Max Allegri. The Argentine this morning completed the medical examinations sustained largely yesterday in Paris in the presence of Dr. Luca Stefanini, in the afternoon he trained together with his new teammates: the focus is already projected on Saturday’s match, against Fiorentina.

TOWARDS FIORENTINA — The midfielder is in good condition, although in the four segments played so far at PSG he has reached a total of 61 minutes. Paredes could immediately give a new physiognomy to the Juventus midfield, diverting Locatelli to the role of midfielder. The dress rehearsals are already expected at the Franchi, before the Champions League debut at the Parco dei Principi, where the Argentine is among the most anticipated ex along with Di Maria. The latter, returning against Spezia, should start from the bench, where Bonucci is also ready to sit down, returning from a two-week stop due to muscle problems.

LIKELY CHOICES — Szczesny out, Perin will play on goal. In defense it will be necessary to identify Bremer’s partner, who does not worry after leaving the scene prematurely with Spezia (due to cramps). Rugani or Danilo in the middle, in the case of the second there would be room for De Sciglio on the right and Alex Sandro on the left. Cuadrado could instead catch his breath, on pole for a McKennie starting shirt. Rabiot towards confirmation, but Miretti remains in the running. Watch out for the choices in attack: because Vlahovic remains on pole, but Allegri could yield to Milik’s suggestion. While Kostic will almost certainly be there from the start. All open, however, the group will only work fully tomorrow and Allegri has yet to dispel several doubts. See also Barbora Krejcikova queen of Roland Garros, a triumph in the name of Jana

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 19:08)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

