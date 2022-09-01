Castellamonte

It may not seem like a job, but for those who have studied a lot and invested in their skills, becoming a professional musician is the dream that comes true. Predisposition, talent and a lot of study are the foundations from which to start a career in the world of music.

A professional musician begins his journey by learning in depth the technical and theoretical knowledge of one or more musical instruments. After a long journey, which can be unraveled between classical and modern studies, professional musicians can choose to play in rock or jazz groups or classical orchestras, or they can take a different and safer path by working as music teachers, both in public and private schools.

The training path can start in many ways and the most common one, as often happens in every city or town, from Ivrea to Rivarolo, is to choose an instrument, wind, string or percussion, when you are small and take lessons. private by local musicians and teachers. City philharmonics and marching bands are also a good springboard to learn to play and try out different instruments as well. When you grow up and are aware of what you want to do, you can choose the path to take: those who love classical music, but not only, will be able to continue their studies at the Conservatory, the state education that allows them to obtain a degree in the end. of the course of study, or specialize in other genres by enrolling in the academies of modern music, present on the national territory, from the Lizard of Turin which also has a provincial branch in Castellamonte in the Spazio Volo, at the Cpm music institute in Milan and, for lovers of guitar, at the Rock guitar academy in Milan.

The conservatory of music is a university-level school whose academic areas are divided into executive sectors, from singing to practicing in an instrument, compositional, conducting, choir conducting, classical music, jazz and music electronics. The goal is the training of singers, instrumentalists, composers, conductors and sound engineers. To be able to enroll in the conservatory it is necessary to pass an entrance test consisting of theoretical tests, from the melodic and rhythmic dictations of bars to the sung reading of a piece in the treble clef and the like, and it is therefore essential to have a good musical knowledge. Being a university school, like the other faculties, it is divided into a three-year course and a two-year specialization, to then continue with different post-graduate courses. Furthermore, many conservatories impose compulsory attendance at lessons, usually higher than 75% or 80%, while the practice in the study of the chosen instrument requires time and constancy. The choice of the field of study is a fundamental thing: it is important to decide in advance whether to specialize in a particular instrument or become a sound engineer or even aspire to become an orchestra conductor. The title obtained also allows you to teach music in middle schools.

Academies such as the Lizard, on the other hand, usually offer basic courses, aimed at students who want to approach the world of music through a more gradual and enjoyable study of the instrument, and high school courses, in the specific case divided into academic / professional path, which will allow you to obtain the highest and most complete technical and theoretical preparation in your instrument, in the performer path for those who have the ambition to become a session man and in the short path for those who intend to specialize in a single musical genre. –